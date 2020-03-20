You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UW Hospital, American Center to stop accepting most inpatient visitors
0 comments
top story

UW Hospital, American Center to stop accepting most inpatient visitors

UW Hospital

UW Hospital

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

In response to the spread of COVID-19, both UW Hospital and the American Center are implementing stricter visitor guidelines starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. UW Health also announced the temporary consolidation of its primary care clinics to 10 locations.

Only health care decision-makers and end-of-life visitors will be allowed to see patients in the hospitals after 3 p.m., according to "enhanced visitor guidelines" released on Friday. Visitors won't be allowed for clinic appointments, either.

An exception will be made for one support person for a cognitively or physically impaired patient, the statement said. 

Anyone who has recently experienced acute respiratory symptoms, or is currently experiencing symptoms -- like a cough or shortness or breath -- cannot enter the hospitals as a health care decision-maker, end-of-life visitor, or support person. 

"These guidelines are part of UW Health’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff, and care providers as we navigate the COVID-19 situation," the statement said. 

Madison hospitals prepare for COVID-19 surge as workers test positive, worry about safety
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Statz, Jacob Michael
Madison obituaries

Statz, Jacob Michael

MAZOMANIE — Jacob Michael Statz age 29, of Mazomanie, Wis., beloved by many, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jacob was …

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics