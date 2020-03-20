UW Hospital, American Center to stop accepting most inpatient visitors

In response to the spread of COVID-19, both UW Hospital and the American Center are implementing stricter visitor guidelines starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. UW Health also announced the temporary consolidation of its primary care clinics to 10 locations.

Only health care decision-makers and end-of-life visitors will be allowed to see patients in the hospitals after 3 p.m., according to "enhanced visitor guidelines" released on Friday. Visitors won't be allowed for clinic appointments, either.

An exception will be made for one support person for a cognitively or physically impaired patient, the statement said.

Anyone who has recently experienced acute respiratory symptoms, or is currently experiencing symptoms -- like a cough or shortness or breath -- cannot enter the hospitals as a health care decision-maker, end-of-life visitor, or support person.

"These guidelines are part of UW Health’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff, and care providers as we navigate the COVID-19 situation," the statement said.

