UW Hospital, American Center restricting visitors; many primary clinics set to close

UW Hospital and the American Center will begin restricting visitors guidelines starting at 3 p.m. Saturday in response to the spread of COVID-19.

UW Health also announced the temporary consolidation of its primary care clinics to 10 locations, and the pending closure of many primary care clinics in the Madison area.

Urgent care sites at Union Corners and West Towne will stay open.

“This move is intended to accommodate patients who have urgent medical needs that require in-person care, while at the same time supporting social distancing goals to limit exposure and slow spread of the disease in our community,” UW Health said in a statement.

Visitors restricted

Only health care decision-makers and end-of-life visitors will be allowed to see patients in the hospitals after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors also won’t be allowed for clinic appointments. An exception will be for one support person for a cognitively or physically impaired patient.

These changes do not affect American Family Children’s Hospital, which allows two primary support people.