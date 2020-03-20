You are the owner of this article.
UW Hospital, American Center restricting visitors; many primary clinics set to close
UW Hospital

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

UW Hospital and the American Center will begin restricting visitors guidelines starting at 3 p.m. Saturday in response to the spread of COVID-19.

UW Health also announced the temporary consolidation of its primary care clinics to 10 locations, and the pending closure of many primary care clinics in the Madison area.

Urgent care sites at Union Corners and West Towne will stay open.

“This move is intended to accommodate patients who have urgent medical needs that require in-person care, while at the same time supporting social distancing goals to limit exposure and slow spread of the disease in our community,” UW Health said in a statement.

Visitors restricted

Only health care decision-makers and end-of-life visitors will be allowed to see patients in the hospitals after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors also won’t be allowed for clinic appointments. An exception will be for one support person for a cognitively or physically impaired patient.

These changes do not affect American Family Children’s Hospital, which allows two primary support people.

Anyone who has recently experienced acute respiratory symptoms, or is currently experiencing symptoms — such as a cough or shortness or breath — cannot enter the hospitals.

“These guidelines are part of UW Health’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff, and care providers as we navigate the COVID-19 situation,” the statement said.

Madison hospitals prepare for COVID-19 surge as workers test positive, worry about safety

Clinic closures

UW Health has temporarily closed pediatrics and general internal medicine at West Towne Clinic.

The health system is planning to close the following primary care clinics on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday: Family Medicine in Fitchburg; Family Medicine in Oregon; General Internal Medicine at University Station; Pediatrics at University Station; Arboretum Clinic; Cottage Grove Clinic; Fort Atkinson Clinic; General Internal Medicine at Union Corners; Pediatrics at Union Corners; General Internal Medicine at Stoughton; Belleville Family Medicine Clinic; Mount Horeb Clinic; Cross Plains Clinic; Sun Prairie Clinic; and Northeast Family Medical Center.

Primary care locations that will remain open include: 20 S. Park St., Beaver Dam, DeForest Clinic, East Clinic, Odana Clinic, Portage Clinic, Verona Clinic, West Clinic, Wingra Clinic and Yahara Clinic.

As part of its effort to limit the number of patients needing an in-person visit, UW Health encourages patients to consider check-ins online or by phone.

