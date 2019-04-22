A 2001 graduate of UW-Madison and a Milwaukee-area native is one of almost 300 people who were killed Sunday in terrorist bombings in Sri Lanka.
Dieter Kowalski, 40, had just arrived at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, when suicide bombers set off bombs at luxury hotels and churches in the island nation located off the southern tip of India.
The Associated Press reported Dieter's mother, Inge Kowalski, was working with the U.S. Embassy to bring his body back to the United States.
Kowalski was a senior leader of a technical services team for the media company Pearson, headquartered in London.
Pearson chief executive officer John Fallon issued a statement about Kowalski after it was known he had been killed.
"Colleagues who knew Dieter well talked talk about how much fun he was to be around, how big-hearted and full-spirited he was," Fallon said. "We mourn Dieter deeply today, and we pray for his soul, and for his family and friends."
Kowalski posted about going to Sri Lanka on Facebook on Friday, then again on Sunday when he arrived.
Hours later, his brother Derrick Kowalski posted on Facebook that Dieter had been killed, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Dieter Kowalski was living in Denver where he worked at Pearson's Denver office.