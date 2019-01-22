Smoke inside the UW-Madison Engineering Centers building on Monday forced the evacuation of the facility, but nobody was injured.
The fire call came into the Madison Fire Department at about 1:30 p.m. at the building at 1308 W. Dayton St., the UW-Madison Police Department said.
Several WiscAlert notices were sent across the campus during the afternoon, telling people to stay away from area.
Firefighters and police went through the building and found no active fire, but did find a large oven in the basement producing smoke.
The building sustained some damage, because sprinklers were activated when the alarms were tripped.
The scene was cleared at about 4:30 p.m., but the building stayed closed overnight so it could be readied for school starting Tuesday.