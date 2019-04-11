In the Dairy State, there are few honors more delicious than having a Babcock Hall ice cream flavor named after you.
This rare honor has now been bestowed on UW-Madison Bands Director Mike Leckrone, retiring this spring after 50 years of leading students through their paces on and off the football field.
The Babcock Hall Dairy Store is featuring its newest flavor, March on Leckrone, a vanilla ice cream with cranberry swirls and white chocolate flakes, at Memorial Union and Union South, as well as at the store on Linden Drive.
The last ice cream named in honor of a UW big-timer came in August of 2013, when new Chancellor Rebecca Blank had Bec-Key Lime Pie churned out by the dairy in honor of her new lead role on campus.
Other Badger greats honored with ice cream include athletic director Barry Alvarez with Berry Alvarez, former men's basketball coach Bo Ryan with Bo's Express, and former Chancellor Biddy Martin with Strawbiddy Swirl.
The Dairy Store posted a Facebook message on Wednesday to thank Leckrone for his half-century waving the baton.
"Thank you, Mike, for decades of 5th Quarters, spring concerts and half-time shows," the post said. "Your impact on this university has been legen-dairy. March on."
The Varsity Band Spring Concert is a three-night affair starting Thursday night, with all three shows sold out at the Kohl Center.