Using AI to cut health care costs, Madison's Veda draws $45M in new investments

For example, Gaffney Buck said, it can take up to six weeks from the time a new orthopedic surgeon joins a network for that information to reach the various places a patient might look to schedule a procedure. Such lags can also mean that a doctor listed online as “accepting new patients” might have a full patient load by the time a patient calls to make an appointment.

Through Veda’s subscription-based artificial intelligence platform, insurers can submit updated doctor directories as often as they like, and the system automatically updates all patient-facing records accordingly, within 24 hours.

“In astronomy, the data was about galaxies at different distances to see how they grew up,” Lindner said. “Here, we're talking about doctors and where they work and where they're moving, but the principles of automation with fast-moving, messy data were actually very similar.”

For one early customer of the service, Gaffney Buck said, Veda took their directory from 43% accurate — so inaccurate that the company was facing government fines — to more than 90% accurate. Now, she said, the company uses the automated process to make more than 30,000 changes to its data every month and save more than a million dollars in administrative costs.