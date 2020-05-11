USAF rejects Wisconsin Guard sergeant's allegations of reprisals over sex assault complaint

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Air Force investigators have rejected a Wisconsin National Guard sergeant's allegations that his commanders retaliated against him and tried to force him out of the service after he complained about sexual assaults in his unit.

The Secretary of the Air Force Inspector General's office notified Master Sgt. Jay Ellis last Wednesday that investigators deemed his allegations unsubstantiated. It concluded that the actions were taken months after Ellis raised the sexual assault complaints, some of his commanders weren't aware of the complaints and that the ones who were followed protocol.

Ellis said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday that he plans to retire in December, but that he was “shocked and deeply disappointed” with the report's conclusions.

“I didn’t see anywhere in the report where the intent behind these actions was questioned or explained and that’s really what reprisal is about, intent, right?" Ellis said. “It’s like cops investigating themselves.”

Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Joe Trovato didn't immediately respond to an email Monday.