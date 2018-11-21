Community leader Edward Lee is the winner of Madison’s annual civic service award.
Lee, a senior vice president with the Urban League of Greater Madison, was named Tuesday by Mayor Paul Soglin as the winner of the 2018 Jeffrey Clay Erlanger award for civility in public discourse.
Lee began working for the Urban League more than 23 years ago as an after-school tutor and has since served as chief operating officer and interim president.
Erlanger, who died in 2007, served on Madison’s Economic Development Commission and chaired the Commission on People with Disabilities and the Community Living Alliance’s board. The annual award honors residents who exemplify his commitment to public service and civility.
“There are many similarities between Ed Lee and Jeff Erlanger,” Soglin said in a written statement. “I think of them as worker bees who do the right thing because of their deep commitment, not to garner attention or accolades. It’s wonderful to be able to thank Ed for his years of service.”
The award will be presented at the Dec. 4 council meeting.