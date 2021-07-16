Urban League of Greater Madison receives $400K grant for prospective Black Business Hub tenants

Entrepreneurs will be eligible for up to $7,500 in planning grants, and existing businesses and startups can apply for larger grants or partially forgivable loans up to $50,000. The Urban League is preparing to distribute a first round of grants and loans this summer now that the fundraising goal for the accelerator fund is met.

WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said the Black Business Hub is "really indicative of the work we need to be doing throughout Wisconsin to help Black businesses really be successful."

The hub is slated to be built at the Village on Park mall property. A four-story, approximately 76,000-square-foot building would replace a portion of the mall's parking lot where South Park Street meets Hughes Place. The project is designed to provide physical space for business owners of color to set up shop, offer entrepreneurial support services and create a collaborative environment.

At least 15 businesses are expected to have a permanent presence in the hub, with temporary kiosks or pop-up-style setups for another seven to 10 businesses.