After a double-digit drop in black voter turnout in Wisconsin two years ago and amid a push for greater racial equity in Madison, black leaders took to a podium Thursday to exhort Dane County's people of color to get to the polls for midterm elections Nov. 6.
"Our votes do matter," said Harold Rayford, bishop at The Faith Place church in Sun Prairie and head of the African American Council of Churches. "They only don't matter when we don't use them."
The Urban League of Greater Madison, Rayford and the 20 congregations that compose the AACC are partnering to provide free rides to the polls to anyone who needs them. In addition to Election Day when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., early voting in Madison is available at every public library through Nov. 3 or 4, depending on location.
The Urban League and black Greek organizations have conducted voter education or voter-registration drives in the past, and Madison's black churches have long provided rides to the polls, according to Urban League president and CEO Ruben Anthony. The difference this year, he said, is the level of coordination between those groups and others to get the vote out.
"Don't be discouraged. People need to know what you think," he said during a news conference Thursday at Urban League offices that doubled as a get-out-the-vote rally and -- with Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and the local branch of the League of Women Voters in attendance -- a place to get information on voting.
"Make a commitment to bring somebody else out to vote," he said.
Organizers made clear that they weren't interested in telling people whom to vote for, although Greg Jones, president of the Dane County branch of the NAACP, noted that only one Republican candidate responded to questions from the Dane County League of Women Voters for the League's election guide.
Get a copy of the guide, Jones said, "and ask yourself: Why didn't they respond?"
A study released last year by the liberal Center for American Progress found that black voter turnout in Wisconsin dropped by 19 percentage points from 2012 -- when the nation's first black president, Barack Obama, was running for a second term -- to 2016.
"There is work to be done to boost turnout among black voters in Wisconsin," said UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden.
In the 2014 midterms, "Wisconsin had the second-highest turnout rate in the country, yet black turnout in the state was reported by the Census Bureau as being only 41 percent," he said. "That is nearly 20 points lower than the turnout rate among whites in 2014 in Wisconsin."
A UW-Madison study released in September 2017 found that 17,000 registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties may have been deterred from voting in the 2016 presidential election because of the state's voter ID requirement. Voter fraud is exceedingly rare, and Democrats have long alleged that voter ID laws are a stealth way to disenfranchise the poor and minorities -- who tend to vote for them and who are less likely to have valid photo IDs.
Burden said "black voter turnout tends to jump more than white turnout does in presidential elections, but 2016 was something of an exception."
It fell nationally, he said, "but the drop was extreme in Wisconsin."
"Nobody was excited by Hillary (Clinton) who voted for Obama," Rayford said, describing what he heard from his congregants during the 2016 election cycle. "And nobody believed Trump would win."
Now the message is "see what happens when you don't vote," he said.
Burden said part of the reason "black turnout is generally lower than white turnout is that blacks tend to be younger on average and have lower incomes and levels of education.
"That makes it more challenging to engage the black electorate," he said.
Research suggests, though, "that working through existing organizations such as churches and community groups can be quite effective in mobilizing black voter turnout," he said.
"Too much was sacrificed for us to be able to have this right (voting)," said Marcus Allen, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Madison's South Side. "Too much for us to forfeit this right."