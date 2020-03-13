UPDATED: What we know about local event cancellations due to COVID-19

Broadly, health officials have urged “social distancing,” which includes avoiding large gatherings. While this restriction particularly applies to people in higher-risk categories, such as those over 60 or with underlying health conditions, even younger, healthier people can catch and transmit the disease to vulnerable populations.

Several touring acts have canceled shows in Madison (see list below). In addition, local venues have announced they are taking additional precautions.

Is the Wisconsin Film Festival still on, in light of UW and other closures?

At this point, the festival is still on. However, given that the UW is canceling all campus events through April 10, that could definitely change. The UW Alumni Association canceled its April 4 afternoon film festival event “A Conversation with Jill Soloway” in coordination with the UW’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

What do you consider a large group? I currently attend a fitness class at the Senior Center. The class has about 20 people in it. Should I not attend?