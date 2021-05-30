Updated: Two injured in crash on I-94

Two people were injured in a crash that turned into a vehicle fire on I-94 near Johnson Creek Sunday.
The injured needed to be transported to a hospital via Med Flight.
All west-bound lanes on I-94 in Jefferson County near mile marker 263 were blocked for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes due to the crash.
The crash occurred at around 10:40 a.m. and as of 11:40, stopped traffic stretched for roughly three miles, according to the Department of Transportation.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
