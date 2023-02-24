Police responded in force to a Kwik Trip on the North Side late Friday afternoon, closing traffic on East Washington Avenue in both directions for about an hour and a half after authorities said a wanted man entered the store.

Details were sketchy, but at least one witness reported hearing a gun being fired, and the Madison police department's armored vehicle could be seen parked outside the store. An ambulance was also at the scene but left after about an hour.

A Dane County 911 dispatch supervisor said at 4:45 p.m. Friday that Madison police "were working on an incident and they located a suspect" who went into the store at 3528 E. Washington Ave.

The dispatcher wouldn't say what crime the suspect was wanted for and would give no other information. Witnesses reported a large number of police cars in the area.

A Madison police spokesperson was unable to talk to a reporter Friday afternoon.

Jesus Nolasco was inside the Kwik Trip buying food with his family when a man being chased by police came running in.

“Suddenly a (man) came in and in that moment all you could hear was screams, coming from the fridges in the back,” Nolasco said in an interview while waiting at the nearby La Taguara restaurant. “A gun went off.”

That’s when Nolasco grabbed his wife and daughter and ducked behind the shelves.

Nolasco said he heard what sounded like a taser and that the man then ran into the store kitchen, where Nolasco believes there was an employee. That’s when Nolasco’s family and everyone else in the store were evacuated.

It's unclear if the incident is related to an announcement the police made Friday afternoon that they were searching for a suspect in the death of a woman on the East Side on Wednesday.

The woman was found inside her home in the 3400 block of Richard Street on Wednesday, and her death was ruled a homicide Friday. Neighbors had reported hearing a disturbance, police said.

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said he has ties to the North and East sides of Madison as well as the Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville areas.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Authorities closed East Washington Avenue in both directions between Wright Street and Highway 51 at 4:50 p.m. The roadway was reopened at 6:14, according to the state Department of Transportation.

