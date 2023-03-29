West Badger Road re-opened at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, more than an hour after a segment was closed due to a broken natural gas line, authorities reported.
At 9:04 a.m., a construction crew reported striking a gas line, causing a significant release of natural gas, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
West Badger was closed between Cypress Way and South Park Street, and nearby buildings were evacuated, including the Madison College Goodman South campus, as well as Metro Transit South Transfer Point, Schuster said.
The gas leak was contained at 9:59 a.m., and the road was reopened at 10:15 a.m., Schuster said.
Fave 5: Fascinating people we profiled in 2022
I had a wonderful time meeting these people in our community and hearing their stories. I hope you do, too.
Many readers wrote in awe of Fitchburg's Michelle Ogilvie. Her passion? Making home-cooked meals for people who don't have a home.
Scotty Rorek converted his family's van into the vehicle of his dreams: A Ghostbusters car.
When I profiled artist Tom Jones, I just had to talk with the amazing young woman in his work at the National Portrait Gallery.
Will Janssen and Diane Dangerfield built a culture of music -- and belonging -- at the school where they taught for decades.
You, our readers, sent in remarkable stories of people who have overcome the odds.