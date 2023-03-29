West Badger Road re-opened at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, more than an hour after a segment was closed due to a broken natural gas line, authorities reported.

At 9:04 a.m., a construction crew reported striking a gas line, causing a significant release of natural gas, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

West Badger was closed between Cypress Way and South Park Street, and nearby buildings were evacuated, including the Madison College Goodman South campus, as well as Metro Transit South Transfer Point, Schuster said.

The gas leak was contained at 9:59 a.m., and the road was reopened at 10:15 a.m., Schuster said.