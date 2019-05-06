One person was killed and a second person injured Sunday night in a fire in a 16-unit apartment building in Sun Prairie.
Charles Dean Cobb, 40, died of injuries sustained in the fire, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday. No foul play was suspected in the fire, which happened at about 9:15 p.m. at 205 S. Bird St., although the cause of the blaze is still being determined, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
Three residents were trapped in their first-story apartment and were rescued by firefighters; one of those residents was taken to the hospital for treatment. The fire originated in a second-floor apartment.
"Additional crews arrived on scene and primary searches were done in each unit," said Fire Chief Chris Garrison. "On primary search of one of the units, firefighters reported an obvious fatal victim on the second floor."
Fire and police officials, as well as an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire and what caused it. No damage estimate was given.
The building did not have sprinklers, since it was built before the time sprinklers were required in apartment buildings.
Garrison said apartment buildings with sprinklers rarely have fatalities in fires.
"You don't see fatalities in buildings with sprinkler systems," he said. "But there were recent no violations (in this building) on their fire alarm systems."
Witnesses said no fire alarms were sounding when firefighters arrived.
The Sun Prairie department was assisted at the scene by the Madison and Marshall Fire Departments.
The Salvation Army and Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.