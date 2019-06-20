Update: Dive teams will enter the Wisconsin River once again on Thursday in an attempt to recover the missing child.
Adams County Sheriff Brent York said remote operated sonar equipment will also be used in the murky waters of the river.
The search was suspended at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The search for a child who went missing under water in the Wisconsin River Tuesday evening has changed from rescue to recovery.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said the change in the effort was called Wednesday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at about 6 p.m. Tuesday of a child that went into the water and had not resurfaced.
This occurred near the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Natural Area in the 4100 block of River Road, in the Adams County town of Dell Prairie, the Sheriff's Office said.
The child had been swimming with family along the beach on the riverfront.
Rescue units from the Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Dells-Delton EMS, and the DNR responded to the scene, with ground and water searches taking place.
"The rescue effort was postponed for the night at approximately 10:00 p.m.," said Adams County Sheriff Brent York.
The identity of the child has not been released, but officials said the family is from the Wisconsin Dells area.