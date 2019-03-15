Update: Madison police are trying to identify the man found in Lake Mendota early Friday morning. He is white, 6 feet tall, slender to average build, 20 to 25 years old, short dark hair that is a big longer on top, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes that are gray, black and red. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911.
A man found unresponsive in Lake Mendota Friday morning was taken to the hospital with the man's condition unknown.
The Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department were called to the lake at about 6 a.m. after a bystander discovered the unresponsive person floating in the water.
The man, who is in his early 20s, was retrieved from the lake by fire department personnal and taken to UW Hospital.
"There were no signs of foul play," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a life-threatening condition."
Fire spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said the person was found near the UW-Madison campus, in the lake off Lake Street and Mendota Court.
"The patient was retrieved from the ice and brought into the ambulance," Schuster said. "Resuscitative efforts were performed enroute to UW Hospital."
Madison police were investigating surveillance video from the lakefront area to see if they can determine what happened.