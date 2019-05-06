Update: Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at a news conference Monday morning that no foul play is suspected in the fatal fire. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but the cause could be released later in the day.
One person was killed and a second person injured Sunday night in a fire in a 16-unit apartment building in Sun Prairie.
The fire happened at about 9:15 p.m. at 205 S. Bird St., the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
Three residents were trapped in their first-story apartment and were rescued by firefighters, with one of those residents taken to the hospital for treatment.
The fire originated in a second floor apartment, but the cause was not determined Sunday night.
The fire was put out quickly, as Sun Prairie police arrived to assist in evacuating the rest of the apartments.
"Additional crews arrived on scene and primary searches were done in each unit," said Fire Chief Chris Garrison. "On primary search of one of the units, firefighters reported an obvious fatal victim on the second floor."
An extensive search of the building, including the basement, found no other victims.
Fire and police officials, as well as an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire and what caused it.
No damage estimate was given.
The building did not have sprinklers, since it was built before the time sprinklers were required in apartment buildings.
Garrison said apartment buildings with sprinklers rarely have fatalities in fires.
"You don't see fatalities in buildings with sprinkler systems," he said. "But there were recent no violations (in this building) on their fire alarm systems."
Witnesses said no fire alarms were sounding when firefighters arrived.
The Sun Prairie department was assisted at the scene by the Madison and Marshall Fire Departments.
The Salvation Army and Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.