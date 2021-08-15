Update: Missing man has been found in Marshall park

Update | 5:43 p.m.

Patrick Peter has been found at Riley-Deppe Park in the village of Marshall and is unharmed, Sun Prairie police said.

Authorities are looking for a missing and endangered adult who may be attempting to ask for rides to get to Mexico, Sun Prairie police said Sunday.

Patrick B. Peter, 72, left 1580 Boulder Way in Sun Prairie at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ray Thomson said.

Peter, who is not from the area, may be attempting to return to Mexico, Thompson said.

Police asked that anyone who has seen him call the department's nonemergency number at 608-837-7336.