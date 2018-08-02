Update: Kendra Dahlke has been found safe, authorities said.
A 14-year-old girl who said she was running away has been reported missing in Adams County.
Kendra Dahlke was last seen Tuesday in the Grand Marsh area, the Sheriff's Office said.
She has connections to the Lodi, Cambria and Portage areas.
Dahlke is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone knowing of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 608-339-3304 or 877-885-9977, or your local law enforcement agency.