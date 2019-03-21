Update: Yuri Burrows has been found safe.
A 38-year-old military veteran has been reported missing in Green Bay, and police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Yuri Burrows was last seen at his home in Green Bay at about 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Green Bay Police Department.
The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued a green alert for Burrows, which means he is a veteran at risk.
Burrows is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray zippered hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
He is driving a gray 2010 Toyota 4-Runner, Wisconsin specialty license plate for military, the number on it EWARFR.
Anyone with information about Burrows' whereabouts is asked to contact Green Bay police, 920-448-3208.