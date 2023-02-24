An armed man who ran into a Kwik Trip on the North Side late Friday is dead after an incident that involved shots fired by the man and police who were in the area searching for a homicide suspect, Madison Assistant Chief of Police Matt Tye said Friday night.

Police, however, said they could not confirm that the man was the homicide suspect until the person is identified by the Dane County medical examiner.

An unidentified number of shots were fired by both the MPD officer involved and the suspect. A separate MPD officer attempted to use the Taser, Tye said.

“The suspect was later located inside the bathroom of that Kwik Trip, deceased,” he said.

The incident began late Friday afternoon while police were searching for a suspect in the death of a woman they discovered Wednesday.

A Dane County 911 dispatch supervisor said at 4:45 p.m. Friday that Madison police "were working on an incident and they located a suspect" who went into the store at 3528 E. Washington Ave.

Tye said police initially confronted the suspect outside the Kwik Trip bathroom, and "the whole incident took a matter of minutes.”

According to police:

Madison police were in the area looking for Justin D. Kopmeyer, who was a suspect in the East Side homicide.

An armed man ran into the Kwik Trip, and there was a confrontation with police inside the store, police said.

Shots were fired by the man and a Madison police officer. Another officer attempted to use less than lethal force, police said. The man was found dead minutes later inside the bathroom.

There were customers inside the store, police said, but it was unclear whether they all had escaped at the time of the shooting. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Police said they could not confirm the man was Kopmeyer, pending identification by the medical examiner.

Kopmeyer has a warrant for his arrest in the death of a woman Wednesday in the 3400 block of Richard Street. The woman has not been identified.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on leave pending an investigation, which is normal procedure.

Jesus Nolasco said he was inside the Kwik Trip buying food with his family when a man being chased by police came running in.

“Suddenly a (man) came in and in that moment all you could hear was screams, coming from the fridges in the back,” Nolasco said in an interview while waiting at the nearby La Taguara restaurant. “A gun went off.”

That’s when Nolasco grabbed his wife and daughter and ducked behind the shelves.

Nolasco said he heard what sounded like a Taser and that the man then ran into the store kitchen, where Nolasco believes there was an employee. That’s when Nolasco’s family and everyone else in the store were evacuated.

Friday afternoon, in announcing that they had issued a warrant for Kopmeyer, authorities had said he has ties to the North and East sides of Madison as well as the Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville areas.

The Madison Police Department is responding to an incident at the Kwik Trip located along the 3500 block of E. Washington Ave.



Please use alternate routes if you need to travel this portion of E. Washington Ave.



More information will be released later this evening. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) February 24, 2023

Authorities closed East Washington Avenue in both directions between Wright Street and Highway 51 at 4:50 p.m. The roadway was reopened at 6:14, according to the state Department of Transportation.

