Second update: The man injured in an explosion in a Middleton garage on Tuesday had been working with fireworks materials.
Update: Middleton police said a 45-year-old man was hurt in the explosion and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A criminal investigation has begun, but no arrests were made, police said.
An explosion inside a garage in Middleton closed down several streets Tuesday night.
The explosion and fire was reported at about 9:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Avenue, Middleton police said.
"The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, but there is no danger to the public at this time," Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said at the time of the incident.
No damage estimate was given.
Middleton Fire and EMS and the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.