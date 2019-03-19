Try 3 months for $3

Update: Trevor Sloan has been found safe.

A military veteran from Madison has been reported missing and is believed to be suicidal.

Trevor Sloan, 33, was last seen Sunday at a Holiday Inn in Wausau.

He could be driving an Isuzu Trooper with Wisconsin license plate number ACX 5675.

Sloan is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a tan coat, red short-sleeve shirt, blue pants, black boots, with a gold watch on his right wrist.

He also has a tattoo on his left forearm, the numbers 24012014.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Veterans Affairs Police, 608-280-7270, or if he is seen, call 911.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

