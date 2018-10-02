The Legislature's rules committee has voted to scrap regulations banning hunters from moving deer carcasses out of counties affected by chronic wasting disease.
The Department of Natural Resources adopted emergency CWD rules in August that require deer farmers to upgrade fencing within a year and banning hunters from moving carcasses out of counties that have had a CWD infection or counties adjacent to counties with an infection.
Deer farmers balked at fencing costs and GOP lawmakers said hunters are in an uproar over the movement restrictions.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports the rules committee voted 6-4 Monday to scrap the carcass restrictions. The committee tried to erase the fencing requirements but that attempt failed 4-6.
Republicans debated Gov. Scott Walker's new emergency chronic wasting disease regulations throughout the day Monday.
Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow told the committee during a hearing on the regulations that the rules are “dumb” and “stupid” and Walker brought the rules forward in an effort to win votes.
“What has changed in the last three months or six months or nine months that requires an emergency response? I submit to you nothing has changed in that time,” Jarchow said. “Well, one thing has changed. There’s an election in a month. It’s a political stunt masquerading as policy.”
Walker has taken pointed criticism for doing little to nothing to contain CWD and protect Wisconsin’s beloved whitetail deer during his eight years in office. With re-election looming, the governor earlier this year ordered the DNR to require deer farmers to upgrade fences and ban hunters from moving deer carcasses out of CWD-affected counties. The rules took effect on an emergency basis Monday.
Deer farmers have balked at the cost, and lawmakers say hunters are in an uproar over the carcass movement restrictions. Sen. Steve Nass, co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Review of Administrative Rules, called the hearing Monday to vote on suspending the rules.
Nass began the proceeding by complaining that the rule will restrict hunters from bringing their deer home if they live in another county, forcing them to butcher them in the woods. He said the rule was rushed and hunters don’t know about it. He also cautioned that a new governor could come into office following the November elections and change course.
Asked for comment on the debate, Walker’s spokesman, Tom Evenson, said in a two-sentence email to The Associated Press that the governor has worked to protect the state’s hunting heritage and would keep working with all “interested parties” to fight CWD.
The rules call for deer farms that have had a CWD infection to install a second fence or solid barrier. CWD-free farms have three options: add a second fence, add a solid barrier or add an electric fence.
The DNR has estimated that farmers with CWD positives would collectively spend about $876,365 to comply. The cheapest option for farmers with no infections would be electric fencing, but the agency estimated that would still cost a total $1.3 million. Republicans insist the costs will be dramatically higher because the estimates don’t include labor.
The rule also bans hunters from moving dead deer from CWD-affected counties unless they’re headed to taxidermists or meat processors. Fifty-five of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are considered CWD-affected, meaning they’ve either had a confirmed case or are adjacent to a county that has.