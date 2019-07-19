Update: Governor declares state of emergency in Madison; power starting to come back

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in Madison following the massive explosion at a power company substation near Downtown and a subsequent fire at a separate substation near the UW-Madison campus.
"We are grateful that no one has been injured as a result of the explosion and fires this morning," Evers said in the declaration. "I want to thank emergency personnel who responded quickly to contain the situation."
Evers authorized the activation of the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local authorities, if needed.
"Keeping folks safe remains our top priority as we continue to manage and respond to this situation," Evers said.
While the governor is offering as much help as needed to Madison and Dane County, Madison Gas and Electric reported at 2:10 p.m. that about 3,500 people were still out of power.
MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said when the fire happened this morning, the substation where the fire took place was taken out of service so firefighters could put out the fire.
"We were able to systematically bring it (the affected substation) back to power," Schultz said.
People living in Downtown Madison should have contingency plans on where to stay Friday night if power doesn't come back on, city officials said.
"Make plans for overnight in case the outage continues," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway at a news conference called to give updates on the explosion and fire at a Madison Gas and Electric and American Transmission Co. substation on the Near East Side.
"Our top priority in the city is making sure vulnerable populations are taken care of, and critical infrastructure is operating," the mayor said.
The transformer explosion and fire Friday morning at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center on the near East Side shut down the area as crews responded to the scene.
A witness to the explosion said flames shot 150 feet into the air.
There were no reports of injuries.
About 13,000 customers of the utility were without power as of 8:15 a.m., from Park Street east across the entire Isthmus.
By 1:30 p.m., about 6,000 customers were still without power, according to the MGE website.
MGE President and CEO Jeffrey Keebler said at the news conference that it wasn't known what came first during the main incident, the fire or the explosion.
"We had to turn off the equipment at the substation to fight the fire," Keebler said. "We are doing a damage assessment now."
Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis said it took about 15 to 20 minutes to get the substation de-energized, then 5 to 10 minutes to put the fire out with the foam.
Keebler said the fire at the second location was in a substation owned by ATC, but it was unclear if the first fire caused the second fire.
"We are using other power routing options to get power to Downtown," Keebler said.
Evers said the State Capitol has closed, and all non-essential government employees working Downtown should go home for the day.
"Please avoid the Downtown area," Evers said.
Madison Fire Department officials said both fires are under investigation, but neither were believed to have been intentionally set.
Fire units were called at 7:50 a.m. for reports of a massive fire at the MGE substation at 722 E. Main St., with a full structure fire response sent.
"Firefighters immediately began an aggressive fire attack that kept the fire contained to the immediate area," said MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster.
Crews used a foam concentrate during the fire attack, due to the unique nature of the fire, and the Truax Fire Department at the airport also was called to the scene to provide mutual aid and additional foam.
"The fire at the substation was knocked down at 8:50 a.m., with no injuries reported," Schuster said.
The second substation fire also was extinguished, with no injuries because of that fire.
The Department of Health Services closed, with staff and the public asked to leave the buildings at 1 West Wilson St., 1400 E. Washington Ave. and 600 Williamson St.
East Washington Avenue was reopened to traffic at 9:30 a.m., but it would take awhile for the massive backups on adjoining streets to get taken care of.
The fire was put out around 9 a.m., MGE officials said.
Kaya Freiman, corporate communications manager at MGE, said the substation contained equipment from both MGE and the American Transmission Co., a consortium that runs high voltage lines all across the state.
Anne Spaltholz of ATC said a 69kV-138kV transformer failed.
The power outage comes on a day that is predicted to be the hottest day of the year so far.
UW-Madison said it was opening the Kohl Center on Dayton Street as a cooling center, most likely opening at 11 a.m. and closing by 6 p.m.
The campus remained open, with minimal effect from the two substation fires.
"Summer term classes and campus activities are still being held," the Office of the Chancellor reported.
At UW Hospital, some elective surgeries were postponed, even though the power didn't go out, to prepare for a possible increase in volume in the emergency room or operating rooms, spokeswoman Lisa Brunette said. UW Health’s Union Corners clinic on Winnebago Street was closed shortly after the power outage and remained closed as of shortly before noon, Brunette said.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s West Washington Clinic is closed due to the power outage, spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said. “While we have activated our incident command center to monitor the situation, our hospital continues normal operations,” she said.
Capitol Lakes Bayside Care on West Main Street, ARC Community Services on Dayton Street and ARC House on North Paterson Street were impacted by the power outage, said Hannah Mohelnitzky, spokeswoman for the City of Madison Engineering Department.
City officials “are checking on their status” and “working with other sensitive populations,” Mohelnitzky said.
Metro Transit said its main offices on East Washington Avenue are without power, but the call center was able to reopen as of 11 a.m.
Madison police also reported a second fire is at a substation on North Park Street, near the Kohl Center. It was unclear if the two incidents were related. The second fire has been extinguished, according to the Madison Fire Department.
UW-Madison police were evacuating everyone from the Ogg Residence Hall, 835 W. Dayton St., a short distance from the fire at the Park Street substation just south of the hall.
Streets that have been blocked off include East Washington Avenue, and others in the immediate areas around the two fire sites.
"We are shutting down roads in a two-block radius around both areas," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Not many details were immediately available, but the main incident was reported to the 911 Center at about 7:40 a.m., a dispatcher said.
"It's affecting everyone in the area," the dispatcher said.
People were being advised to avoid the area around the transmission center at 722 E. Main St.
Traffic lights were out all over Downtown and the Isthmus, with police directing traffic.
MGE's Schultz said the fire was in a substation across the street from the Blount generating plant at 201 S. Blount St.
Freiman said there was no estimated time of restoration of power for the area.
"Crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore service," she said. "We have no reason to believe the cause of the fire is due to excessive usage from today's high temperatures."
Public Health Madison and Dane County said all businesses, including restaurants, tattoo parlors, etc. that don't have emergency backup power sources need to stay closed until power is restored.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the power outage at the City-County Building has prompted the building to close for the day, and the Courthouse also was closed for the day.
"The 911 Center has been moved to a backup location," Parisi said. "The central command for the police department is now at the Midtown District."
DeSpain said police services are up and running but the main operations are being conducted from a district station and not from the Downtown central district.
The power outage is affecting operations at The Beacon day shelter on East Washington Avenue.
Program director John Adams said he was at the facility at opening time at 8 a.m. when he saw the fire at the MGE substation and walked down to investigate.
"I wanted to see how close the fire was, for the safety of our folks," Adams said.
The fire was accompanied by what Adams called a "minor explosion," then the power went out at The Beacon and everywhere else in the area about 10 minutes later.
The Beacon has been extremely busy serving the homeless this week because of the extreme heat, with an average of 240 people using the day shelter.
Adams said staff at the facility are checking with cooling centers around Madison to see where people could be bused, just in case power doesn't come back for awhile.
"We're trying to figure this out and take people to a cool place," Adams said.
The people using The Beacon have been taken to the Madison Central Library which is a cooling center, just as all Madison library branches are being used as cooling centers.
Zane Geyer, a construction worker working on the seventh floor of the Gebhardt Building on East Washington Avenue saw the first explosion, which he called "huge".
"Flames went about 150 feet into the air," Geyer said. "The fire kept getting bigger, and the transformers' oil inside probably fueled it."
Geyer said there were three or four explosions after the first one, as transformers literally blew.
"More stuff (at the substation) just kept getting on fire," he said. "Our whole building shook."
Cindy Stohbusch, 53, said she was at BP station on East Washington Avenue when she head the explosion.
"I heard a huge noise, what I thought was thunder, and it stopped me dead in my tracks," Stohbusch said.
A friend of hers road a bike down to the scene, and was near the substation when a second transformer blew.
"The transformer explosion blew him back," Stohbusch said.
