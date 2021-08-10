Update: Fort Atkinson fire drains water tower, injures firefighters, will burn all night

Five counties have been called to Fort Atkinson to assist with the fire and approximately 150 firefighters are at the scene, Rausch said. A task force from Illinois has also been called to the scene.

The Fort Atkinson Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation of the residents on parts of Oak Street and North Main street, which has displaced about 50 residents, Police Chief Adrian Bump said during the press conference. Those residents will likely be able to return to their homes Tuesday night.

The gym in the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building at 101 N. Main St. is open to residents who have evacuated their homes due to the fire. City officials also said residents on the North side should expect low water pressure and discolored water.

A photo of the fire from a few blocks away earlier Tuesday shows a large plume of smoke billowing from the structure. Rausch said the fire will likely burn through the night possibly into Wednesday, but crews have stopped the fire from reaching other buildings.

Due to the extent of the damage in the warehouse, Rausch said it is unlikely crews will be able to definitively determine the cause of the fire.

The city advised the public in a Facebook post to avoid the area at North Main Street and Oak Street while crews work to contain the blaze.

