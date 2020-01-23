Update: Downtown area around old MATC building closed by natural gas leak re-opens, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several businesses in the area reported little to no impact on their operations.

The Madison Concourse Hotel, which is across the street from the old MATC building, had to close its lobby for around two and a half hours as a safety precaution, but the hotel did not need to be evacuated, said hotel spokeswoman Stephanie LaBella. She said the fire department did a great job of communicating with them.

"We just had to clear the lobby, and everything else was business as usual," LaBella said around 11:30 a.m. after staff and guests could reenter the lobby.

A block away at Ian's Pizza on State Street, manager Nick Stratman said the restaurant was not affected. Two blocks northeast, the Madison Children's museum was also open for business, with the usual amount of patrons despite traffic problems, director of marking Jonathan Zarov said.

George Patrinos, a barber at the Concourse Roffler Hair Center located in the hotel, said his biggest concern was the traffic.

"Nobody can drive down here at all," Patrinos said.

The roads being closed made for long delays for motorists trying to get through the area.

In addition, railroad gates on East Washington Avenue near Dickinson Street were stuck for a time, adding to the traffic woes, and bringing to mind the long delays when railroad gates got stuck back on Halloween.

Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal