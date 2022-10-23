Update: Dane County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills one person in Oregon incident

A person was shot and killed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy Sunday afternoon in the village of Oregon after officers received a call about a weapons violation, according to Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

At about 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a weapon's violation on Jefferson Street in Oregon. Deputies and assisting agencies began "actively" searching for a suspect in the area.

A deputy made contact with the suspect at 3:15 p.m. and fired at the person, who died at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Barrett took no questions at a briefing outside a nearby church just after 7 p.m., and said that more information would be released by the DCI.

The identity of neither the suspect nor the deputy were revealed. The person shot and killed will be identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner's officer after family is notified, Barrett said.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police tape and squad cars were seen blocking off a neighborhood in Oregon.

The incident appeared to have occurred near a cul-de-sac just off of the 200 block of Bergamont Boulevard, where a number of officers were still on the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Police had blocked off the entrance to the neighborhood at Eagle Drive, and also had officers stationed along Jefferson Street, on the other side of the property.

A white tent could be seen in the backyard of the residences.

Multiple neighbors reported seeing a medical helicopter land in the area and leave around the time of the incident. The area is mostly residential.

This incident comes two days after an explosion at a nearby duplex and after an armed robbery in the area, though it was unclear if any of the incidents are connected. On Sunday, Barrett declined to answer a question about whether the armed robbery was connected to Sunday's shooting.

Roberta Rusch, who lives a block away from where police were stationed, called the incident "unsettling."

This is also the second time this month a sheriff's deputy has shot and killed someone.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.