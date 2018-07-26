A bicyclist collided with a vehicle early Thursday morning in Downtown Madison, with the bicyclist sustaining minor injuries.
The unidentified 22-year-old bicyclist was ticketed for causing the crash after failing to yield, Madison police said.
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Johnson Street and East Campus Mall.
"The bicyclist admitted he was biking fast to beat traffic while crossing against a red light," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The car driver didn't see the cyclist prior to impact."
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to get staples to close a head cut.
Channel3000 reported the crash caused both streets near the intersection to be shut down for about two hours.