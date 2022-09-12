Update: At least 57 people displaced by Far East Side fire

Update: Due to the power being out because of the fire, more than 30 units are impacted at 225, 229 and 233 N. Thompson Drive, displacing at least 57 people, the American Red Cross said.

At least 36 people, including eight children, were displaced by an apartment building fire Saturday on the Far East Side Saturday.

Residents of the building in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive were alerted to the blaze by smoke alarms and the presence of smoke throughout the building at around 5 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Scott Strassburg said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m. and began an “aggressive” attack on an interior fire, while other crews searched the building to evacuate occupants. The building does not have a sprinkler system, Strassburg said.

The fire was extinguished quickly, he said, but Madison Gas and Electric shut down the electricity to the building because main electrical circuits might have been damaged, and residents were unable to return to their apartments for the night.

The Red Cross assisted residents who were displaced by the fire, Strassburg said.

One cat died as a result of the blaze, he said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.