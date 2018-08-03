Update: The all clear has been given in Stoughton following the rupture of a gas line on South Franklin Street, with evacuated residents allowed back to their homes.
Residents in Stoughton have been evacuated after a work crew cut a three-inch natural gas line.
The report of the smell of gas came in about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Henry Street, Stoughton police said.
A three-inch gas line was ruptured by a crew doing road work construction nearby, according to Police Chief Scott Wegner.
Alliant Energy crews were heading to the scene.
Nine homes were evacuated in the South Franklin Street area where the break was discovered in the 200 block, police said.