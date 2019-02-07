If unwanted phone calls are good for anything, they certainly keep the staff busy at the state's consumer protection agency.
Telemarketing complaints head the Top Ten list of consumer complaints made to the Bureau of Consumer Protection in 2018, with the number of complaints up 17 percent over the 4,147 complaints made in 2017.
The 4,860 complaints about robocalls and persistent telemarketers last year made up more than 40 percent of the 11,693 complaints registered by the bureau and by the Bureau of Weights and Measures.
"Consumers are frustrated with the amount of unwanted calls they receive," said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection in the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
"At best, these calls are a disruptive nuisance, at worst they are a threat to the personal and financial information that consumers work hard to protect," Sutherlin said.
Even with "do not call" laws, unwanted calls continue to be the biggest complaint, more than four times greater than the second-leading consumer complaint about landlord/tenant relations.
"Until a fix is identified, many Wisconsin consumers report having some success in minimizing the disruption of robocalls by using call-blocking apps for their mobile phones and letting unknown calls ring through to voice mail," Sutherlin said.
Landlord/tenant complaints were just a little higher in 2018 than 2017, 1,188 complaints last year vs. 1,141 in 2017.
The majority of complaints had to do with security deposits, along with complaints about evictions and unauthorized entry.
The third through 10th top consumer complaints in 2018:
- Telecommunications at No. 3, with 681 complaints, less than the 763 made in 2017. Problems ranged from billing to misleading information to unauthorized charges.
- Home improvement moved up to No. 4 from 5 with 489 complaints, up 20 percent from 2017. Problems included contractors failing to provide promised services, charges made for services not performed and failure to honor warranties.
- Medical services was a new category in 2017 and went up from No. 7 to No. 5 in just one year, with 255 complaints in 2018 compared to 195 in 2017. Complaints about hospitals, clinics and professional services were aimed at billing disputes, misrepresentations and unauthorized charges.
- Identity theft was No. 6, but the complaints dropped almost in half, going from 453 in 2017 to 250 in 2018. The issues complained about included fraud, tax identity theft, misuse of Social Security information and unauthorized account access.
- Motor vehicle repair complaints were the No. 7 top complaint at 196, a slight rise from 182 in 2017. The usual suspects of complaints were unauthorized work, bad workmanship and failure to do the services agreed on or honoring warranties.
- The Bureau of Weights and Measures weighed in with the No. 8 top complaint at the gas pump. The big beefs concerned pump accuracy and credit card skimmers, with a total of 169 complaints made in 2018, a third less than the 232 in 2017.
- Motor vehicle sales were the No. 9 top complaint with 155 made in 2018, just a bit more than the 149 in 2017. Consumers were frustrated with inadequate disclosures made about vehicles and misrepresentation.
- Fuel quality rounded out the Top Ten, with the Bureau of Weights and Measures getting 119 complaints in 2018 compared to 113 in 2017. This category centers on the quality of fuel sold at retail stations.
The 11,693 complaints taken in by both bureaus resulted in $4.6 million being collected from offending companies, with the money returned to consumers in the form of mediated refunds, negotiated settlements or court-ordered restitution.