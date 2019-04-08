A blocked sanitary sewer pipe caused untreated sewage to flow into storm sewers on Madison's East Side Thursday, but city crews and a private contractor responded quickly to reduce any contamination problems.
The city's Engineering Division was notified at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday that sewage was backing up in the 4000 block of Milwaukee Street, with crews dispatched to see what had happened.
"The crews found untreated wastewater had spilled out of a manhole into a grassy area and drained into two nearby storm drains," said Hannah Mohelnitzky of the Engineering Division.
"They quickly removed the blockage and cleaned the spilled wastewater from the grassy area and storm sewer."
The blockage was caused by a contractor installing fiber optic cable.
"Crews went to the scene on Friday to investigate what caused the blockage and overflow," Mohelnitzky said. "After using cameras in the sewer pipes, crews discovered a fiber optic cable went through the pipe and caused the blockage and overflow."
The contractor dug underground by using directional boring and hit the sanitary sewer pipe.
Both the city crews and contractor worked on fixing the pipe and removing the cable, with the work completed by Friday afternoon.
"The overflow did not come in contact with humans and there are no long-term effects from the overflow," Mohelnitzky said. "The city's crew cleaned the sewer drain and removed all wastewater, and surface waters were not impacted."