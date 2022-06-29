 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unresponsive person found in North Side hallway while cooking fire burns in apartment, authorities say

City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An unresponsive person was found in a North Side hallway while a cooking fire was burning in his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the apartment in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Avenue at 2:16 p.m. and arrived at 2:20 p.m.

A bystander reported finding the man in the hallway, while smoke alarms were sounding inside the apartment near the man. The person went inside, found fire on the stovetop, put it out and dialed 911, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The bystander dialed 911 and was able to get the patient outside just as fire crews arrived and paramedics took over caring for the man, whose condition was not believed to be related to the fire, Schuster said.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, Schuster said, but his condition was not available.

Firefighters made sure the kitchen blaze was extinguished, found damage to the stove, overhead hood vent, and adjacent walls, and ventilated the apartment, Schuster said.

