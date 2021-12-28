 Skip to main content
Unoccupied mobile home explodes in Marquette County, authorities say
alert

Unoccupied mobile home explodes in Marquette County, authorities say

Mobile home explosion, police photo

The remains of a mobile home that exploded in Marquette County on Christmas Day are seen in this picture by the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department.

 Princeton Fire and Rescue Department

An unoccupied mobile home exploded in Marquette County on Christmas Day, authorities reported.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department reported Monday that at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the explosion at Puckaway Shores in the town of Mecan.

The explosion of the unoccupied home scattered debris throughout the area, but no one was injured, Chief Ernie Pulvermacher said in a statement.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department and the Marquette County Sheriff's Office are investigating, Pulvermacher said.

