United Way to disburse about $1.5M in COVID-19 grants to 90 organizations

The United Way of Dane County announced Tuesday that it would disburse about $1.5 million in grant funding through the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund to more than 90 organizations.
The funds from more than 1,000 donors would go to 36 applications representing the 90 organizations.
United Way of Dane County starting March 20 received 100 applications totaling more than $3.4 million in requests. A 17-member volunteer committee reviewed the applications and made recommendations that were approved Monday by United Way’s Board of Directors.
People seeking support are encouraged to call United Way’s 211 information and referral service.
The COVID-19 fund was launched March 13 in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Selfless Ambition, and it ultimately raised $2 million, with $425,000 given to local organizations in the first phase of the granting process. There also were funds designated by donors to local organizations and other United Ways.
The remaining $1.5 million has been awarded to these organizations to support pandemic-related food, housing and flexible funding needs.
“These investments reflect our committee’s goal to address our community’s greatest needs during this crisis, including housing and food insecurity, job/income loss and childcare issues-- particularly among communities of color who are disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” Dr. Barbara Nichols, United Way Vision Council Chair and Co-Chair of the Emergency and Recovery Fund Committee, said in a statement.
“The needs that are arising from Coronavirus are unprecedented. Families are looking for resources right now to keep food on the table, pay their bills and stay in their homes. There is a delay for those eligible for unemployment or federal stimulus dollars. We aim to get dollars into the hands of people who need help right now,” United Way President & CEO Renee Moe said in a statement.
United Way said it now is shifting to a long-term community response strategy, with the launch of a #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5. More details on that effort will be provided April 30.
