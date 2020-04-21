United Way to disburse about $1.5M in COVID-19 grants to 90 organizations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United Way of Dane County announced Tuesday that it would disburse about $1.5 million in grant funding through the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund to more than 90 organizations.

The funds from more than 1,000 donors would go to 36 applications representing the 90 organizations.

United Way of Dane County starting March 20 received 100 applications totaling more than $3.4 million in requests. A 17-member volunteer committee reviewed the applications and made recommendations that were approved Monday by United Way’s Board of Directors.

People seeking support are encouraged to call United Way’s 211 information and referral service.

The COVID-19 fund was launched March 13 in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Selfless Ambition, and it ultimately raised $2 million, with $425,000 given to local organizations in the first phase of the granting process. There also were funds designated by donors to local organizations and other United Ways.

The remaining $1.5 million has been awarded to these organizations to support pandemic-related food, housing and flexible funding needs.