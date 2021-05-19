United Way of Dane County to focus its resources on addressing racial disparities in health

The United Way of Dane County announced Wednesday plans to focus on addressing racial disparities in health across the county, a new direction that will shape the organization's priorities and how it helps residents over the next several years.

United Way President and CEO Renee Moe said her organization has been working on "uprooting racial disparities" for more than three decades, but that it was important to make a formal commitment to that target, with a plan and strategies to effect change. Moe noted that United Way is the largest private funder of health and human services in the county and has the power to transform the system.

"We believe it is imperative that we incorporate a racial equity lens and bring a commitment to make sure that we are able to create these changes," Moe said during a press conference held over Zoom Wednesday.

She was joined by health and nonprofit leaders who support United Way's selection of healthy equity as the focus of its new "mobilization plan."

United Way selects a new mobilization plan about every five years as the needs of the community change. Other focus areas have included healthcare access, housing, healthy food for children, academic success and volunteer engagement.