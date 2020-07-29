You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
United Way of Dane County to distribute PPE amid mask mandate
0 comments
top story

United Way of Dane County to distribute PPE amid mask mandate

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County mask order (copy)

"Bonus: It's the law" reads a sign in the door of MadCat Pet Supplies on Monroe Street that updates an older sign encouraging mask use.

 CHRIS HUBBUCH, STATE JOURNAL

United Way of Dane County is responding to the county's order requiring face coverings in public by distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to the community. 

Dane County on way to handing out 100,000 free face masks

United Way, with the help of volunteers and regional partners, plans to distribute disposable face coverings, reusable face coverings and hand sanitizer from its Madison office at 2059 Atwood Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last. Distribution will be outside of the office. 

In case of inclement weather, community members can call United Way at 608-246-4391 once they arrive and have the PPE brought to their cars.

Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect

"Our community's greatest resource is our people, and United Way of Dane County is committed to the safety and well-being of all," the organization said in a statement. 

Real-time updates about the distribution and supply levels can be found on United Way's social media, @unitedwaydaneco.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics