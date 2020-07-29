United Way of Dane County to distribute PPE amid mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Way of Dane County is responding to the county's order requiring face coverings in public by distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to the community.

United Way, with the help of volunteers and regional partners, plans to distribute disposable face coverings, reusable face coverings and hand sanitizer from its Madison office at 2059 Atwood Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last. Distribution will be outside of the office.

In case of inclement weather, community members can call United Way at 608-246-4391 once they arrive and have the PPE brought to their cars.

"Our community's greatest resource is our people, and United Way of Dane County is committed to the safety and well-being of all," the organization said in a statement.

Real-time updates about the distribution and supply levels can be found on United Way's social media, @unitedwaydaneco.