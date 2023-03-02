The United Way of Dane County raised $18 million during its 2022 fundraising campaign and an additional $24.6 million through its centennial campaign.

The money raised for the community campaign will help support over 500 non-profit partners, and the centennial funds will be directed toward the endowment of Community Resources Hubs, such as the organization’s United Way 211, a hotline that connects people with resources, and the Volunteer Resource Center, said Ashley Manthei, the organization’s director of communications.

The final total for the Community Fundraising Campaign won’t be calculated until June, but the organization is on track to match the total amount raised last year of $18.1 million, Manthei said.

This is the first year that the United Way has come in slightly under its fundraising goal for the community campaign, partly due to decreased giving from the business sector due to economic challenges. This year's community campaign goal was $18.3 million.

“People are really spreading out their philanthropy and feeling the economic impacts of the past year,” Manthei said.

Despite coming in slightly under their goal, the United Way’s leadership is still optimistic about the positive impact that the two campaigns will have on the organization’s work and longevity.

“We definitely view the campaign as a success despite the economic challenges that the community is facing," Manthei said. “We’re very grateful for the 20,000 individual donors and 500 businesses that came together to raise that $18 million.”