United Way of Dane County raises $18.1M for 2021 campaign

In its 100th year of operations and lending a hand, United Way of Dane County has officially raised $18.1 million for its annual campaign.
To commemorate the nonprofit's raise, its centennial and its goals for the next century and beyond, the organization is hosting a community celebration with a panel of local leaders at the Orpheum Theatre in Madison's Downtown Thursday evening.
The panel is expected to include American Family Insurance CEO Bill Westrate, city of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison Police Department chief Shon Barnes, Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Madison Community Foundation CEO Bob Scorge and Centro Hispano of Dane County executive director Karen Menendez Coller.
The panelists are set to answer questions about how to make sure the education system is working for Madison's youth, what the city can do to ensure people have access to stable housing, as well as the wellbeing of the community's families, among other topics, said Londa Dewey, CEO of Madison-based staffing agency QTI Group and the nonprofit's centennial chair.
The $18.1 million comes from 20,000 individual donors, and 500 businesses, she said.
United Way of Dane County amassed $18 million through 20,000 donors (600 of those being companies) in 2020. Since the nonprofit’s founding in 1922, the organization has raised just over a half a billion dollars overall to help address the region’s most pressing issues. The entity has 70 full-time employees, and mobilized 700 volunteers in 2021 for its various projects and initiatives.
The campaign total announcement comes after United Way of Dane County unveiled its 2022-23 investment decisions a few weeks ago — a large chunk of the $22.3 million will be devoted to racial health disparities for the first time.
The nonprofit's Health Community Solutions Team in April 2021 found that people of color in the county are more likely to experience obesity, asthma, low birth-weights, death because of a stroke, death due to diabetes, infant mortality and mental illness. Communities of color are also more likely to lack access to high-quality health care and experience higher amounts of stress, which has a detrimental impact on health, according to research by United Way. Stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and eye disease.
The nonprofit, headquartered on Madison’s East Side, is also funding the money it garners over its two-year investment cycle into initiatives that tackle problems such as homelessness, lack of access to educational opportunities and generational poverty.
Additionally, American Family Insurance became the largest corporate donor in United Way of Dane County's history last month. Participation in its annual campaign has declined, and that issue spurred the idea for a corporate challenge grant, United Way of Dane County CEO Renee Moe said then.
The Madison-based mutual insurance company gave the nonprofit $5 million in the form of a corporate challenge grant that’s expected to be matched by area companies in the coming weeks.
American Family’s dollars will go toward the expansion of both United Way 211, a database that connects 40,000 residents annually to resources providing around-the-clock support for various needs — like finding a COVID test, or an entity that helps victims of domestic abuse — and the United Way Volunteer Resource Center that links around 150,000 prospective volunteers to opportunities that match their interests each year.
The database will spend its $2.5 million allotment on ensuring it has the most up-to-date resource information, and on “compassionate listening” training for workers who field calls from the public, Moe said.
The $2.5 million for the Center is slated to cover “doing additional outreach into companies ... bringing volunteer projects into businesses,” Moe said, as well as a new van for volunteers to have as a transport option during projects.
The $5 million gift is part of American Family's multiyear Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into businesses and organizations working to close equity gaps and effect social change.
Free to Dream focuses on five issues: economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.
"Thanks to you all, we’ve spent a century investing in our community’s most pressing needs and working with our nonprofit partners and volunteers to build a strategic architecture for change," Moe said in a statement Thursday. "The dollars raised in 2021 will help to keep that work moving forward – and launch us into the next century of impact and innovation for Dane County.”
This story will be updated.