United Way of Dane County raises $18.1M for 2021 campaign

The $2.5 million for the Center is slated to cover “doing additional outreach into companies ... bringing volunteer projects into businesses,” Moe said, as well as a new van for volunteers to have as a transport option during projects.

The $5 million gift is part of American Family's multiyear Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021 , which pledges to put $105 million into businesses and organizations working to close equity gaps and effect social change.

Free to Dream focuses on five issues: economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.

"Thanks to you all, we’ve spent a century investing in our community’s most pressing needs and working with our nonprofit partners and volunteers to build a strategic architecture for change," Moe said in a statement Thursday. "The dollars raised in 2021 will help to keep that work moving forward – and launch us into the next century of impact and innovation for Dane County.”

This story will be updated.