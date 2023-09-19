On a sunny Monday afternoon, more than 400 volunteers and community members were scattered around Breese Stevens Field, as the United Way of Dane County kicked off its annual Community Campaign.

The outdoor event attracted attendees of all ages and backgrounds, as they came together to celebrate and unite in their passion for community service and philanthropy.

“I’m excited to see all the champions for positive change,” said Renee Moe, president and CEO of the United Way of Dane County. “You walk around and you see kids, you see retirees, you see users of United Way services, partners, CEOs. Everyone is just so excited to come together.”

For this year’s campaign, the United Way of Dane County has a goal of raising $18.1 million. The funds raised in the Community Campaign are essential in supporting the organization’s partnerships with local nonprofits and its Community Plan for Wellbeing, which seeks to address needs related to early childhood, income, education and health.

“The campaign provides a lot of the resources needed by the community to help address some of the needs in the community,” said Pete Vogel, chairman of the United Way’s 2023 Community Campaign and president and CEO of Vogel Bros. Building Co. “The idea is to give people a hand and create an environment where they can be their best selves.”

The two-hour event, which was initially scheduled for August 23 before being rescheduled due to extreme heat, offered its attendees free food, family-friendly activities such as face painting and various options for giving back. Many attendees donated goods to the organization’s menstrual hygiene product drive and hundreds of volunteers assisted with the making of 4,000 packages full of paper products such as paper towels and toilet paper that were delivered to local agencies such as the Community Action Coalition, WayForward Resources, Second Harvest Foodbank and Porchlight later that afternoon.

“I don’t think a lot of folks realize that if you are at a low enough income where you can’t afford to pay for all of your expenses and you get some assistance, you can’t pay for paper products with that,” Moe said. “Those are the most requested items from nonprofits and it’s just a great way to help the community.”

Erika Esparza was one of the many volunteers who helped put together paper packages. Esparza, who works at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development as a workforce organizer, explained that the United Way’s partnership with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development is a driving force behind the impact that her organization is able to have on the community.

“Because of the United Way, we’re able to do the work that we want to do,” Esparza said. “So today is a chance to give back to them.”

According to Moe, the funds raised in this year’s campaign are essential for the United Way of Dane County to work toward large-scale changes in the community, which include increasing graduation rates, decreasing family poverty and increasing life expectancy averages. The campaign also helps support specific services such as the organization’s 211 program, a 24/7 hotline and comprehensive health and human service database that connects those in need to immediate resources.

In October, the United Way of Dane County will be rolling out the 211 app. Along with being available on smartphones, a goal is to have the app readily accessible in local nonprofits, libraries, senior centers and schools, Moe said.

“211 gives us a pulse of what’s going on in the community and helps us know what agencies have needs and resources, and the campaign actually makes sure those services are available once we raise them,” Moe said. “That’s how the United Way can use these resources to really curate responses that get to the large changes that we’re looking at.”