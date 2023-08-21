The extreme heat predicted for Wednesday is forcing the United Way to postpone its event that kicks off its annual fundraising campaign.

Officials announced Monday that the event will now take place on Sept. 18 but at the same time and location, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field.

The event, billed as a family-friendly carnival, provides visitors a chance to sample United Way offerings, take home a free t-shirt and to create educational packets to be distributed to local families through United Way nonprofit partners.

The event, where United Way officials will announce their fundraising goal for its fiscal year, is expected to draw nearly 700 people.

"It wasn't that tough of a call," said Ashley Manthei, United Way's director of communications. "We are eager to kick off the campaign but the safety of everyone involved is the most important."

Since its founding in 1922, United Way has raised nearly $570 million, which includes $18 million in the 2022 campaign.

For those that have registered for the original date there is no need to re-register. For those that have not yet signed up to volunteer, they can go to www.unitedwaydanecounty.org.

