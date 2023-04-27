The union representing 450 CUNA Mutual Group workers could strike within the next month if it doesn’t reach agreement on a new labor contract with the Madison company.

The last contract expired in February 2022.

CUNA Mutual Group is an insurance company that provides financial services to thousands of cooperatives, credit unions and other customers around the world. The business said it has roughly 4,200 total employees, with 1,750 in the Madison area. It has negotiated with the Office of Professional Employees International Union Local 39 since 1946. If a strike were to occur, it would be the first in the company’s and union’s history.

A majority of the union’s membership voted last week to authorize the strike, OPEIU Local 39 spokesperson Andrew Sernatinger said. He said 92% of the members who voted favored the strike. The authorization is valid for a month.

Joe Evica, the union’s chief steward, said roughly two-thirds of union members are information technology workers, as well as call center, graphic design and marketing employees.

The strike authorization comes after a year of labor contract negotiations between CUNA Mutual Group and the union, which have become contentious in recent months and have drawn attention from various government officials and bodies.

It also comes as CUNA Mutual Group brought in $5.2 billion in revenue in 2022 alone, according to a company report, and amid a rebranding to the name TruStage.

Evica, who has been the union’s chief steward for two years, said the union has been asking CUNA Mutual Group to stop attempting to eliminate its pension plan for new employees, allow all bargaining unit members — even those who work remotely — access to affordable and quality health care and extend pay equity reviews to union employees.

The union also wants member salaries to keep up with inflation, and it accuses CUNA Mutual Group of outsourcing and hiring contractors to fill jobs that would otherwise be represented by the local.

According to past contracts with OPEIU, union member salary ranges have gone up by 18% since 2010.

CUNA Mutual Group declined to discuss contract negotiations but said in an email that “the company shared its most recent proposal with OPEIU Local 39 more than 60 days ago on February 16 and awaits a counterproposal.”

“CUNA Mutual Group remains steadfast in our commitment to reaching a Collective Bargaining Agreement with OPEIU Local 39,” the company said. “We respect the decision of our employees to authorize a strike, and we are determined to reach a fair and market-competitive agreement that meets the needs of our employees, our customers and company.”

The company acknowledged the situation raises questions among its customers and business partners. “However, we have business resiliency plans in place to ensure interrupted service to our customers while we continue negotiations with the union.”

Suspended, fired

Since February, the union has accused CUNA Mutual Group of several unfair labor practices.

Four filings with the National Labor Relations Board accuse the company of bad faith and retaliation against union employees amid contract negotiations, including the termination of Evica, who was a retirement services specialist with CUNA Mutual Group for four years. Other retaliatory actions, according to the filings, have included coercion and surveillance. Another NLRB filing alleges the company refused to provide the union with information.

In January, the union sent letters to the roughly 7,000 credit unions CUNA Mutual Group serves, stating that their employer was not bargaining a new labor contract in good faith, and warning of a potential disruption of financial services.

In response, Evica said the company began investigating him for allegedly using internal company information to obtain email addresses for credit union leaders. Evica said the union had purchased the list through a third-party marketing company.

Two months later, Evica said CUNA Mutual Group suspended him. The company then allegedly hired a third-party company to conduct a forensic audit of his work laptop. He was later fired.

CUNA Mutual Group declined to comment on Evica’s firing and the events leading up to it. Meanwhile, the union is now bargaining for his reinstatement with back pay, Evica said.

The company and the union are seeking mediation, even as workers are preparing for a strike, Evica said.

Drawing attention

In March, both the Madison City Council and Dane County Board adopted resolutions urging CUNA Mutual Group to reach an agreement with the union.

That month, 11 state senators and representatives also sent a letter to Bob Trunzo, CEO of CUNA Mutual Group, urging him to negotiate with the union.

“As elected leaders, we represent our communities, which are strongly pro-labor and pro-economy prosperity,” the letter said. “As advocates for fair labor practices, we believe all workers should come together and secure a fair agreement via collective bargaining.”