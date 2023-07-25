New pieces of artwork have appeared on Madison's East Side to commemorate the city's history.

A life-size, gold statue of a Union soldier, holding a rifle and wearing a backpack, stands brightly at the corner of Milwaukee St. and East Washington Ave. outside the Nexus apartments, part of the Union Corners development, an $85 million, 255-unit mixed-use project completed earlier this month after a decade of construction.

The statue was funded by the firm behind the redevelopment, the Oregon, Wisconsin-based Gorman & Company.

"I wanted it to be special," said Gary Gorman, Gorman & Company's chairman. "Not just generic apartments and stores. I wanted people to feel like they were in a special place and have an attachment to it."

The statue honors the importance of the area for Union soldiers during the Civil War. The expanse was once where men would enlist to fight in the Civil War, journey after training at Camp Randall and leave allotment checks at the Union House Tavern for their wives to pick up. When the men would return from the battlefield, they would be picked up at the corner, too.

The plaque on the statue reads, "I am a Young Union Solider from Wisconsin quickly trained at Camp Randall in Madison then sent East to the front battle." A light illuminates the statue through the night and on the rear of the pedestal is a plague titled "My Beautiful Child," recalling a mother's reflections on her son going off to the war.

"You left for the call of honor, duty and freedom," the mother's note reads.

"Picture a 16-year-old coming off a farm," Gorman said. "It's a wide-eyed look on his face."

The statue, which was designed by Becky Ault, an artist from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is joined by two smaller exhibits — a three-dimensional replica of the tavern and an allusion to Madison's history as an important site for manufacturing batteries.

In the early 1900s, the French battery firm, which would eventually become industry leader Rayovac, set up shop on that corner. In its honor, Gorman & Company recreated a small replica of the original factory.

City Arts and Culture Administrator Karin Wolf said "it is very encouraging to see that desire of art be a private goal," she said.

“Humans are drawn to images of themselves and to stories, to narratives," Wolf said. "This gives people a lot to think about."

While the original Union House Tavern was torn down in 1954, another tavern went up on the corner years later, taking the same name. That Union House Tavern closed in 2007. The Malt House Tavern, noted for its craft and specialty beers, opened in its place and operates today.

Across Milwaukee Street from the tavern, Gorman & Company has been building out the Union Corners development, which sits on 13 acres with over 132 affordable and 123 market-rate housing units, 40,000 square feet of commercial space, a health clinic and more.

Analisa Follensbee, a new Nexus apartments resident and artist, said she is "enjoying learning more about Madison's history."

"I had no idea about the significance of the neighborhood until these art pieces were installed," Follensbee said, adding that she would like to see more public art that represents all of Madison’s history. "Starting with the Union soldiers is good, but there were people before the Europeans, so some sort of acknowledgment or representation of the people before is important."

Brett Semenas, another Nexus apartment resident, noted drily that the statue is "shiny," but said history buffs might want to check it out.

"Informative stuff. It's cool," Semenas said.