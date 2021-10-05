Unexpected news: Patients and midwives react as SSM Health ends midwifery program

Patients and midwives are expressing frustration about a recent decision by SSM Health to end its midwifery program at the end of the year, leaving around 100 pregnant patients to seek new health care providers and four midwives to seek new jobs.
Citing low demand for the program, SSM Health leaders notified the four nurse-midwives of the decision at a meeting last Thursday night. The program, launched in 2018, offers prenatal care throughout pregnancy, continuous bedside support during labor, and a “fourth trimester” group that brings new moms together for postpartum support. Certified nurse-midwives see patients at SSM Health’s clinics and deliver babies at St. Mary’s Hospital.
“We're a small and intimate practice … We really focus on getting to know our patients in a holistic perspective,” said Jessica Vaughan, who’s in her second year on the team. Midwives tend to offer longer appointment times, spend more time answering patients' questions and encourage patients to make their own informed decisions about their pregnancies.
Studies have shown that patients who receive care from a certified nurse-midwife during their pregnancy tend to experience better birth outcomes. They’re less likely to be born underweight or early and more likely to breastfeed, and they’re less likely to experience medical interventions, such as caesarean sections or induced labor.
That, some experts say, makes midwives especially important in places like Dane County, home to some of the starkest racial disparities in fetal and infant mortality. A 2012 fetal infant mortality review of Dane County found that a baby born to an African-American mother is more than twice as likely to die before turning 1 and four times as likely to be stillborn as a baby born to a white mother.
According to Vaughan, surveys indicate that 100% of the program’s patients are satisfied with the care they receive. And she said the program has grown since its founding three years ago, delivering around 20 babies each month, up from around 10 at the time Vaughan joined the practice in February 2020. In each of the coming months, she said, the program was on track to deliver 25 to 30 babies.
In a statement shared with the Cap Times, SSM Health said it supports the work of midwives and that the decision was “not based on the value of care.” Instead, the company said, an “extensive review” revealed that many people choose community-based midwives over those based in a hospital. Just 5% of those who gave birth at SSM’s St. Mary’s Hospital over the past three years were patients of the hospital’s nurse midwives, the statement said.
Continuing to employ nurse-midwives is not sustainable, the company told the Cap Times in a follow-up statement Monday evening, explaining that it would instead provide midwife services through community partners. SSM said it has sent information to all affected patients explaining their options for pregnancy care within their health network.
Limited options
In its initial statement, SSM Health said patients can opt to receive in-network care from SSM obstetricians or from “independent community Certified Nurse Midwives.”
But patients, SSM midwives and community-based midwives question that claim. “There are no other midwives that Dean covers, so I don't know what that's all about,” Vaughan said. UW Health has midwives on staff who deliver at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital, but their services aren’t in-network for Dean Health Plan members. The Madison Midwives deliver babies at Meriter too, but they only accept select Dean Health plans.
Dean Health Plan did not respond to questions sent by the Cap Times Monday. SSM’s statement encouraged patients to contact their “nurse navigator” at (608) 294-6246 or Dean Health Plan’s customer care center at 1-800-279-1301.
Kat, a current patient of the SSM midwives, is due in January and has been anxiously seeking alternatives since getting the news last weekend. She asked to use only her first name because she hasn’t yet announced her pregnancy.
She searched SSM Health’s provider page, but the search turned up only five midwives, four of whom belonged to the program set to be eliminated. She said it was frustrating to have to find a new provider in the weeks leading up to her due date.
“I'm pretty panicked about it, to be honest. I have a lot of fears of the medical system,” Kat said in an email, explaining that the midwives’ holistic approach to pregnancy had made her feel calm. “I'm lucky to be insured, and am absolutely exploring what an insurance change would look like.”
Tehmina Islam, a licensed midwife who runs the Madison-based practice Access Midwifery, said she is not aware of other certified nurse midwives whose services are in-network for Dean Health Plan members. Her own services are not part of the network, she said, and — unlike the midwives in SSM Health’s program — she cannot deliver in a hospital. Community-based midwives like her regularly deliver babies at home, but they monitor clients carefully throughout a pregnancy and refer them to hospitals if they show indications of possible complications.
In an email to SSM leaders, Islam said the company’s midwifery program is “imperative for the safety of this community.” She recounted one client, a young Black woman who had developed hypertension. Islam recommended the woman go to a hospital to have labor induced. Wary of doctors, the client said she would instead give birth at home without a professional there to help. Only when Islam was able to transfer her to the care of SSM’s nurse midwives did she agree to go to a hospital.
“I have deep concerns of limiting midwifery options to any family who desires this high quality, evidence-based care,” Islam told the Cap Times by email. “You corner women when you limit their reproductive options, and that isn't safe for anyone.”
Claire Baker planned to deliver her first baby in January at home, with a community-based midwife. But when she learned three weeks ago that she had health complications that would make a home birth too risky, she switched to her back-up plan: the SSM midwives.
In a Sunday email asking SSM Health leaders to reconsider their decision, she said that that back-up plan was the only reason she and her husband had stayed with Dean Health Plan insurance and SSM Health.
“Knowing that I had a hospital-based midwife team in my corner no matter what complications arose made a huge difference for me in a time of my pregnancy that was very scary and unknown.”
When Baker and her husband learned that the SSM program was ending, they immediately began looking for alternatives, including changing insurance companies. But from what they can tell, they won’t have the choice to have a midwife deliver their baby, as their next open enrollment period for health insurance doesn’t start until spring 2022, after the baby is born. (Giving birth triggers a special enrollment period, but being pregnant doesn’t.) They’ll likely switch to an SSM obstetrician, though they’re not sure when.
“We are, frankly, very angry that (SSM’s) decision was not brought to our attention earlier in our pregnancy as it would have allowed us to make different choices for our care from the beginning,” Baker said. “We are now left with very little time to establish trust and a relationship with a new OB care provider as I get close to my third trimester of pregnancy.”
Matt Hanley, SSM Health interim president for Wisconsin, and Mark J. Thompson, regional president for the medical group, did not respond to an email requesting more information about review and decision-making process.
Company response: partnerships
In a Monday evening email, SSM Health noted that it had received messages from concerned community members. “We hear your concerns and assure you we are listening,” the emailed statement said. “The intention behind these changes is not to limit access to care.”
The company said it would “strengthen partnerships” with community-based providers and “identify a new model” that will continue to allow SSM Health patients and Dean Health Plan members who choose midwife care to give birth at the hospital. The company planned to share more details about the new model “once they are finalized.”
Meanwhile, Vaughan will keep breaking the news to patients who don’t yet know their options. During her on-call shift last weekend, she called all of the roughly 20 midwife patients due to deliver in January, hoping to reach them before they got the letter in the mail.
Many cried, she said. “Patients are outraged. They're deeply sad that this option is being taken away from them by people who didn't ask (the midwives) for our input.”
She and her fellow midwives plan to keep calling, working down the list until they’ve contacted every patient. She’s heard that patients and members of the community are organizing a rally in opposition to the decision, set to take place Sunday at 3 p.m. outside St. Mary’s Hospital. As for what she and her fellow midwives will do after their jobs end on Dec. 31, she’s unsure.
“I think we're not even really thinking about that right now,” Vaughan said. “We're most concerned with our community and our patients.”
