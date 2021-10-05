Unexpected news: Patients and midwives react as SSM Health ends midwifery program

That, some experts say, makes midwives especially important in places like Dane County, home to some of the starkest racial disparities in fetal and infant mortality. A 2012 fetal infant mortality review of Dane County found that a baby born to an African-American mother is more than twice as likely to die before turning 1 and four times as likely to be stillborn as a baby born to a white mother.

According to Vaughan, surveys indicate that 100% of the program’s patients are satisfied with the care they receive. And she said the program has grown since its founding three years ago, delivering around 20 babies each month, up from around 10 at the time Vaughan joined the practice in February 2020. In each of the coming months, she said, the program was on track to deliver 25 to 30 babies.

In a statement shared with the Cap Times, SSM Health said it supports the work of midwives and that the decision was “not based on the value of care.” Instead, the company said, an “extensive review” revealed that many people choose community-based midwives over those based in a hospital. Just 5% of those who gave birth at SSM’s St. Mary’s Hospital over the past three years were patients of the hospital’s nurse midwives, the statement said.