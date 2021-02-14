Uncleared hydrants hamper response to fire that caused 'significant' damage to Fitchburg home

Hydrants that were not cleared of snow hampered efforts to put out a fire that caused “significant” damage to a Fitchburg home Saturday evening, fire officials said.

Multiple neighbors reported flames and smoke coming from the garage of the single-family home on Meadowood Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the rest of the house, which was “fully involved in fire,” Fitchburg Fire Department spokesperson Meredith Shelton said.

A man was home when the fire started but had evacuated by the time crews arrived on scene, Shelton said. The homeowner was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor burns.

Initial crews quickly exhausted the water available on board the trucks at the scene, which is intended only to establish an initial fire attack, the Fire Department said. Because fire hydrants had not been cleared of snow, they were not immediately available, and mutual aid was requested.

Neighboring properties were evacuated as a safety precaution, and Madison Metro provided a bus to keep the residents warm and safe from the sub-zero temperatures. The Salvation Army also was asked to help provide support for fire personnel and neighbors.

The fire was put out by 7 p.m.