An unattended cooking fire damaged a South Side apartment on Friday, displacing three people, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Crews were sent to investigate a fire alarm at the apartment in the 1000 block of Moorland Road at 4:10 p.m. Friday and were at the scene at 4:17 p.m., after being told while they were on the way that there was a fire, fire prevention officer Amanda Hornung said in a statement.
A resident reported there was a fire on the stove top that spread to the cabinets and ceiling in his unit, and that he had emptied a fire extinguisher, but the fire was not completely out, Hornung said.
The resident met firefighters at the scene and when they opened the door of the apartment, smoke started coming out. They entered and found the kitchen cabinets were smoldering, used a water can to cool the hot spots and removed the cabinet doors and fully extinguished by placing them in the snow, Hornung said.
The resident said that while frying food on the stove, he went into a bedroom in the back of the apartment and then heard the smoke alarm sounding. He returned to the kitchen to find a fire on the stove top, told his family to evacuate the apartment and used an extinguisher on the fire, which had spread to the cabinets and ceiling in the kitchen. After discharging the extinguisher, he left the apartment and closed the door behind him, Hornung said.
Fire crews ventilated the apartment and other areas in the building where smoke was present. Damage was estimated at $50,000. Two adults, a child and a dog were displaced by the fire, with the Red Cross assisting, Hornung said.
