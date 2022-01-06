Un-trimming the Christmas tree? Bring it to Olbrich Park

Don’t put that Christmas tree on the curb this year.
Turn it into art instead.
Natural Christmas trees are needed for “How Lovely Are Thy Branches,” an art installation to be constructed from recycled holiday tree branches in Olbrich Park by Madison artist Lillian Sizemore. The project was commissioned by the Madison Arts Commission’s Blink program.
Trees can be dropped off at the park, located at 3527 Atwood Ave., through Jan. 29. Signs are placed at the drop-off site next to the parking lot, located near the park's biergarten.
Only natural trees are needed – no ornaments, wired wreaths or swags.
“How Lovely Are Thy Branches,” a temporary walking labyrinth measuring 89 feet in diameter, will be opened to the public with a special ceremony at Olbrich Park from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30. The labyrinth will remain in place through the month of February.
