The third time Abram Nelson, 44, got lost in the jungles of Tanzania, he took a moment of self-reflection.

“I started thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’” said Nelson, who lives in Madison. “’This isn’t exactly how I planned it. I’ve been training for months and then something as small as missing a ribbon becomes a huge factor.’”

Nelson had gotten lost twice before while attempting to complete the Ultra X race, a 155-mile, five-day ultramarathon through the backcountry of northern Tanzania and Mount Kilimanjaro, the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, in June.

Ribbons, placed every 40 meters, guide participants along the path. But “it’s all dirt trails and huts,” Nelson said. “A lot of things look very similar there.”

It had been many minutes since Nelson last saw one of the ribbons, but he pressed on, running through trees and villages. Finally, there it was: a flash of blue signifying he had found his way back to the race path.

Three days later, he crossed the Ultra X finish line after nearly 27 hours of running, placing third out of the 77 contestants who completed the race. He was the only American to compete.

“I definitely got a different sort of adventure than I expected,” Nelson said. “I guess I won two awards. I got third, and I also got the award for unscrewing myself multiple times in the jungles of Kilimanjaro.”

How Nelson ended up in Tanzania at all is also a story of roads taken, and missed. A self-proclaimed “normal guy,” Nelson hadn’t been an athlete in college. In his 30s, he said he weighed about 250 pounds, rarely exercised and would celebrate the end of the work week with beer. He works full time in real estate.

“Slowly, as you have a career, your cortisol levels go up,” he said. “Being able to work 9 to 5 then go to the gym, it falls by the wayside.”

One day, he said, he felt compelled to start exercising, so he picked up cycling. He said it was fun — until he got hit by a car on a ride.

After the crash, Nelson became sensitive to light and nervous of bikes. But he could run. The habit started on a trip with some friends.

“For whatever reason, I think we were trying to burn off some beers, we started doing, like, a mile,” he said. “I started to get that runner’s high.”

He’s run ever since.

“I think part of the allure of running is that when you’re running, generally, it’s right foot, left foot,” Nelson said. Everything else “all sort of goes to the wayside. For me, anyway, it’s a bit of meditation.”

By 2016, Nelson discovered ultramarathons, twice completing the For Rangers Ultra, a 142-mile trek through Kenya that raises money for rangers who risk their lives protecting African wildlife. In 2018, he placed third, then won the race in 2019.

In Kenya, Nelson learned about Ultra X Tanzania, which launched this year. He was instantly interested.

“There is something fun about being a guinea pig,” he said.

Nelson’s ultramarathon training starts around 4:30 a.m., six days a week. His first task? Walk his dog. Then, he heads to a 5:30 a.m. weight-lifting class at CrossFit Madison. Afterward, it’s off to Pat’s Gym on the Near East Side to complete his self-designed, self-described “mind-numbing” workout, a mix of core and quad exercises that help with running.

By 9 a.m., Nelson is logged on for his workday. Between calls and other job duties, he would run, averaging 80 to 100 miles a week, often while wearing a special mask designed to replicate the high-altitude, low-oxygen environment he would have to endure in Tanzania.

“Part of the training is you’re trying to become numb to certain levels of pain,” Nelson said. “You’re definitely still there trying to be as astute as you can with your body.”

‘A chemistry project’

On June 12, Nelson hopped off a plane in Africa with a backpack full of electrolyte tablets and Snickers bars.

On day one, participants started the race at Lake Chala, a bright blue crater spanning nearly two and a half miles on the border with Kenya, before running 22 miles.

“Day one was a lot of nerves,” he said.

The second day featured 30 miles of running. Along the path, Nelson chugged sodium tablets and block chain amino acids to preserve his energy.

“It becomes a chemistry project,” he said. “You’re managing everything from electrolytes to sodium to your energy.”

On day three, contestants completed the “mountain stage,” a 31-mile course that included a six-mile climb up to Maundi Krater, Mount Kilimanjaro’s volcanic center. At night, competitors slept on roll mats in tents shared by six people.

“You make some great friends,” Nelson said. “A lot of accents, a lot of eclectic people. The one common thing is the running.”

Day four was the longest stage. Competitors awoke before dawn to start fueling for a 41-mile course that traversed farmlands, sugarcane plantations and lakes populated by flamingos.

By day five, Nelson said he “was trying not to get home in a wheelchair” and completed the final 30-mile loop around the Blue Mountains, known for its hilly terrain and upside-down-looking baobab trees.

Every 10 kilometers along the trail were checkpoints where participants could seek water, shelter and medical support. So long as participants completed each 10-kilometer chunk in around two and a half hours, they could stay in the race.

If a competitor got lost, they were expected to find their way back to the trail, unless they didn’t complete the distance in time. In that case, race organizers would find them using a GPS tracking system each participant was required to wear, which also had an emergency button.

Back in Madison

“I don’t have any plans to do Tanzania again, so that was my five days to really enjoy,” he said. “Within a week, I knew I’d be back in Madison running on the same route.”

When he crossed the finish line, Nelson said his first thought was about sitting down. Immediately afterward, he said, he started thinking about when he could run again.

“On that last day, you’re struggling. You ask ‘Do I ever want to do something like this?’ This is just soul crushing,” Nelson said. “Then, all of a sudden, you cross that finish line, and you’re like, ‘We should have a solidarity run on day six.’”

Nelson said he is already back in the gym and running again, albeit less frequently and for comparatively shorter distances.

“Sometimes I think getting distracted with the white noise that is life, you lose touch with what makes you happy,” Nelson said. “After I go for a run, it’s family, health, relationships. It helps you focus on what’s truly important.”